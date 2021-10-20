Self Esteem Shares New Song “You Forever”
Prioritise Pleasure Due Out This Friday via Fiction
Oct 20, 2021
Photography by Olivia Richardson
Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club) has shared a new song, “You Forever.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming sophomore studio album, Prioritise Pleasure, which will be out this Friday (Oct. 22) via Fiction. Listen below.
Taylor elaborates on the new song in a press release: “This song is about the bravery of being alone vs. the bravery of taking a chance. Both are very valid. I’m also just talking about me, my band, the people I found since going solo, how we’ve made this difference. I’ve done it all without a traditional ‘support network’ and found my own. I think that’s a life hack.”
Last week, Taylor shared a video for the song “Moody” from the upcoming album..
Taylor’s debut album as Self Esteem, Compliments Please, came out in 2019. In 2018, she was featured on the Django Django song “Surface to Air.”
