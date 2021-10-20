 Self Esteem Shares New Song “You Forever” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 20th, 2021  
Subscribe

Self Esteem Shares New Song “You Forever”

Prioritise Pleasure Due Out This Friday via Fiction

Oct 20, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Olivia Richardson
Bookmark and Share


Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club) has shared a new song, “You Forever.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming sophomore studio album, Prioritise Pleasure, which will be out this Friday (Oct. 22) via Fiction. Listen below.

Taylor elaborates on the new song in a press release: “This song is about the bravery of being alone vs. the bravery of taking a chance. Both are very valid. I’m also just talking about me, my band, the people I found since going solo, how we’ve made this difference. I’ve done it all without a traditional ‘support network’ and found my own. I think that’s a life hack.”

Last week, Taylor shared a video for the song “Moody” from the upcoming album..

Taylor’s debut album as Self Esteem, Compliments Please, came out in 2019. In 2018, she was featured on the Django Django song “Surface to Air.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent