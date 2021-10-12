News

All





Self Esteem Shares New Video for “Moody” Prioritise Pleasure Due Out October 22 via Fiction





Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club) has shared a new video for her latest single “Moody.” Her forthcoming sophomore album, Prioritise Pleasure, will be out on October 22 via Fiction. Watch the Louis Bhose-directed video, which stars Taylor alongside British actor Alistair Green, below.

“I’ve always wanted to make a version of Rihanna’s ‘We Found Love,’ but a more realistic representation of a relationship. Music video tropes are so fun and easy to execute and I’ve spent a lifetime trying to avoid them, but I wondered what happens if I just indulge in them.”

She adds: “There is nothing more inevitable and sad as the slow demise of passion and enthusiasm for each other in a relationship. I personally avoid it happening these days, the way you become enemies. It’s age old heteronormative bullshit. The ‘ball and chain’ jokes. Fuck that. I wanted to play on that idea, highlight how boring and overdone it is.”

Taylor’s debut album as Self Esteem, Compliments Please, came out in 2019. In 2018, she was featured on the Django Django song “Surface to Air.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.