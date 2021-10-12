 Self Esteem Shares New Video for “Moody” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 12th, 2021  
Self Esteem Shares New Video for “Moody”

Prioritise Pleasure Due Out October 22 via Fiction

Oct 12, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club) has shared a new video for her latest single “Moody.” Her forthcoming sophomore album, Prioritise Pleasure, will be out on October 22 via Fiction. Watch the Louis Bhose-directed video, which stars Taylor alongside British actor Alistair Green, below.

“I’ve always wanted to make a version of Rihanna’s ‘We Found Love,’ but a more realistic representation of a relationship. Music video tropes are so fun and easy to execute and I’ve spent a lifetime trying to avoid them, but I wondered what happens if I just indulge in them.”

She adds: “There is nothing more inevitable and sad as the slow demise of passion and enthusiasm for each other in a relationship. I personally avoid it happening these days, the way you become enemies. It’s age old heteronormative bullshit. The ‘ball and chain’ jokes. Fuck that. I wanted to play on that idea, highlight how boring and overdone it is.”

Taylor’s debut album as Self Esteem, Compliments Please, came out in 2019. In 2018, she was featured on the Django Django song “Surface to Air.”

