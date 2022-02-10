News

Seratones Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Good Day” Love & Algorhythms Due Out April 29 via New West

Photography by Joshua Asante



Seratones have announced the release of a new album, Love & Algorhythms, which will be out on April 29 via New West. The band have also shared a video for the album’s lead single “Good Day.” View the Danielle Calodney-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a list of upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, frontwoman A.J. Haynes states: “This is a protest album built on the form of protest I’m most interested in at this moment: getting present and sitting through difficult things with abundant joy.”

She adds: “I’ve learned from watching my grandmother, my great-grandmother, from reading bell hooks and being immersed in Audre Lorde’s writings. There’s a whole lineage within Black feminism of centering pleasure and centering joy as a means to liberation, and I feel very privileged to have my art richly rooted in Black feminism.”

“The really valuable part of the creative process is being present in challenging times, being able to tap into something that people need to hear versus something that is just for the sake of it,” she concludes. “There’s this American ideal of the pursuit of happiness, but I don’t want to chase happiness. I want bliss and wholeness. This world we’ve created, that we were able to discover through working through ourselves—I want to sit in this world longer.”

The band’s last album, Power, came out in 2019.

Love & Algorhythms Tracklist:

1. Two of a Kind

2. Pleasure

3. Love & Algorhythm

4. Good Day

5. I’ll Be

6. Evidence (Poem Interlude)

7. Get Free

8. Dark Matter

9. Get Your Shit Together, Babe

10. Power of Your Light

11. High

Seratones 2022 Tour Dates:

Mar 5 Denton, TX - She Rock 2022 Festival

Mar 15 - 20 Austin, TX - SXSW

Apr 23 Waverly, AL - Standard Deluxe Festival

May 7 New Orleans, LA - JAZZ Fest - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 13 New York, NY - WFUV Party at City Winery Pier 57

Jun 1 Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Jun 3 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amp *

Jun 4 Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Amp *

Jun 5 Richmond, VA - Meadowbrook Park *

Jun 7 Burlington, VT - Shelburne Museum Green *

Jun 8 Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point *

Jun 10 New Haven, CT - Westville Bowl *

Jun 11 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony *

Jun 12 Bethlehem, PA - Steelstacks *

*notes dates with Fitz and The Tantrums + St. Paul & The Broken Bones

