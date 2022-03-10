News

Seratones Share New Song “Two of a Kind” Love & Algorhythms Due Out April 29 via New West

Photography by Joshua Asante



Shreveport, Louisiana-based band Seratones are releasing a new album, Love & Algorhythms, on April 29 via New West. Now they have shared its second single, “Two of a Kind,” which a press release says “contemplates how queerness blooms beyond binaries and borders.” The track swells with Hot Chip-like dance beats. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including their SXSW shows.

In a press release, frontwoman A.J. Haynes had this to say about the song: “The lyric ‘both of your eyes’ refers to the spiritual eye and the material field of vision, both gazing toward the cosmos for signs to guide the human journey on planet Earth. The rest of the lyrics came to me after a beloved friend shared with me their pansexual identity, an identity with which still they seem to struggle. This vulnerability, this invitation into a trusted space helped me truly reflect and interrogate my own wants, needs, and desires, thereby realizing and actualizing my own queerness. Living my truth, and holding them in love, honors our collective humanity.

“James Baldwin, who I cherish as queer divine ancestor, says that ‘Love is where you find it—you don’t know where it will carry you.’ In the face of institutions that would rather he not exist beyond their violently restrictive white imaginations, he dared to love himself and protect his peace. The song ends in dancing ecstasy, mirroring how James Baldwin taught me to love freely, tenderly, and without apology.’

Previously Seratones shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Good Day.”

Haynes had this to say about Love & Algorhythms in a previous press release: “This is a protest album built on the form of protest I’m most interested in at this moment: getting present and sitting through difficult things with abundant joy.”

She added: “I’ve learned from watching my grandmother, my great-grandmother, from reading bell hooks and being immersed in Audre Lorde’s writings. There’s a whole lineage within Black feminism of centering pleasure and centering joy as a means to liberation, and I feel very privileged to have my art richly rooted in Black feminism.

“The really valuable part of the creative process is being present in challenging times, being able to tap into something that people need to hear versus something that is just for the sake of it,” she concludes. “There’s this American ideal of the pursuit of happiness, but I don’t want to chase happiness. I want bliss and wholeness. This world we’ve created, that we were able to discover through working through ourselves—I want to sit in this world longer.”

The band’s last album, Power, came out in 2019.

Seratones 2022 Tour Dates:

Mar 15 Austin, TX - Paste Magazine Showcase @ The Pershing (4:30pm) +

Mar 15 Austin, TX - Highroad Touring Showcase @ Cheer Up Charlies (11pm) +

Mar 16 Austin, TX - All Together Now - The Current Radio/Sheros @ Hotel Saint Cecilia +

Mar 17 Spicewood, TX - Luck Reunion @ Luck Ranch (5:40pm) +

Mar 18 Austin, TX - NPR Day Stage @ Convention Center (5pm) +

Mar 18 Austin, TX - SXSanJose @ San Jose Hotel (7pm) +

Mar 19 Austin, TX - Relix / Brooklyn Bowl @ Empire Control Room (2pm) +

Mar 19 Austin, TX - NewWestParty @ Mohawk (10pm) +

Mar 20 Austin, TX - Still Austin Distillery Party @ Still Austin Distillery (4pm) +

Apr 23 Waverly, AL - Standard Deluxe Festival

May 7 New Orleans, LA - JAZZ Fest - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 13 New York, NY - WFUV Party at City Winery Pier 57

Jun 1 Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Jun 3 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amp *

Jun 4 Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Amp *

Jun 5 Richmond, VA - Meadowbrook Park *

Jun 7 Burlington, VT - Shelburne Museum Green *

Jun 8 Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point *

June 9 Holyoke MA - Race Street Live

Jun 10 New Haven, CT - Westville Bowl *

Jun 11 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony *

Jun 12 Bethlehem, PA - Steelstacks *

Sep 11 St. Louis, MO - Music at the Intersection



+notes SXSW performances

*notes dates with Fitz and The Tantrums + St. Paul & The Broken Bones

