serpentwithfeet Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Fellowship” DEACON Due Out March 26 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Braylen Dion



Experimental R&B/gospel vocalist serpentwithfeet (aka Josiah Wise) has announced a new album, DEACON, and shared its first single, “Fellowship,” via a video for the track. DEACON is due out March 26 via Secretly Canadian. Check out the “Fellowship” video below, followed by the album’s cover art and tracklist.

DEACON is serpentwithfeet’s second album, the follow-up to his acclaimed debut album, soil, from 2018.

A press release sets the scene for the album: “With DEACON, serpent is not only imagining but exploring a world wherein Black love is paramount. It’s a study rather than a story delving into Black, gay love and the tenderness present in the best companionships, romantic or otherwise.”

“I originally approached this project wanting to make something that felt very sensuous. Something a lot softer, a lot more gentle than my previous work,” adds Wise in the press release.

The album’s title comes from the position in the Christian church. “I wanted to create something that felt calm and restrained. This was my way of tapping into the energy many deacons possess,” Wise explains.

“Fellowship” was co-written and co-produced by Wise with Sampha and Lil Silva. Kordae Jatafa Henry directed the video, which features Wise and his partner on the beach.

“I dedicate ‘Fellowship’ to anyone who has had a good friend or been a good friend,” says Wise.

The album also features NAO.

In 2019 serpentwithfeet shared a brand new song, “Receipts,” that featured Ty Dolla $ign and was one of our Songs of the Week. In 2020 he released a new EP, Apparition, which featured the single “A Comma.”

Read our 2018 interview with serpentwithfeet.

DEACON Tracklist:

01. Hyacinth

02. Same Size Shoe

03. Malik

04. Amir

05. Dawn

06. Sailors’ Superstition

07. Heart Storm (Feat. NAO)

08. Wood Boy

09. Derrick’s Beard

10. Old & Fine

11. Fellowship

