Tuesday, March 31st, 2020  
serpentwithfeet Announces New EP, Shares New Song “A Comma”

Apparition Due Out in Late April via Secretly Canadian

Mar 31, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Kadeem Johnson
Experimental R&B/gospel vocalist serpentwithfeet (aka Josiah Wise) has announced a new EP, Apparition, and shared its first single, “A Comma.” Apparition is due out in late April via Secretly Canadian (the exact release date is TBA). The single was shared via the Adult Swim Singles program. Listen below.

In a press release Wise says he asked himself one question while putting together the EP: “What ghosts am I welcoming into my house?"

In 2018 serpentwithfeet released his acclaimed debut album, soil. In 2019 he shared a brand new song, “Receipts,” that featured Ty Dolla $ign and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2018 interview with serpentwithfeet.

