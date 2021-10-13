 serpentwithfeet Announces New EP, Shares Video for Lead Single “Down Nuh River” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 13th, 2021  
serpentwithfeet Announces New EP, Shares Video for Lead Single “Down Nuh River”

DEACON’S GROVE Due Out November 5 via Secretly Canadian

Oct 13, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Experimental R&B/gospel vocalist serpentwithfeet (aka Josiah Wise) has announced the release of a new EP, DEACON’S GROVE, which will be out on November 5 via Secretly Canadian. Wise has also shared a video for the EP’s lead single, “Down Nuh River.” Check out the video, directed by Wise alongside Keith Nedd Bridgeman, below, along with the EP’s tracklist and cover art.

Wise elaborates on the new song in a press release: “When working on ‘Down Nuh River,’ I was thinking of all the songs that me, my friends and cousins made up as kids. We had so much fun creating and reinventing songs on the playground and the porch. I wanted to channel that energy in this track.”

Wise’s sophomore album as serpentwithfeet, DEACON, came out earlier this year via Secretly Canadian.

Read our 2018 interview with serpentwithfeet.

DEACON’S GROVE Tracklist:

1. Hyacinth (Strings)
2. Shoot Ya Shot
3. Down Nuh River
4. Amir (Reprise)
5. Fellowship (Remix) [feat. Ambre & Alex Isley]

Most Recent