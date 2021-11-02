News

serpentwithfeet Announces North American Tour, Shares Video for “Fellowship” Remix DEACON’S Grove Due Out This Friday via Secretly Canadian

Photography by John Marq



Experimental R&B/gospel vocalist serpentwithfeet (aka Josiah Wise) has announced a North American tour set for early 2022 in support of his most recent album, DEACON. Wise has also shared a new video for a remix of “Fellowship” featuring guest vocals from Ambre and Alex Isley. It is the latest release from Wise’s upcoming EP, DEACON’S Grove, out this Friday (Nov. 5) via Secretly Canadian. Watch the video and view the full list of tour dates below.

Wise states in a press release: “I am such a huge fan of Ambré and Alex Isley. I knew they’d bring so much magic to the remix. It was an honor to work with them.”

Last month, Wise shared the song “Down Nuh River” upon the EP’s announcement. His sophomore album as serpentwithfeet, DEACON, came out earlier this year via Secretly Canadian.

Read our 2018 interview with serpentwithfeet.

serpentwithfeet 2022 Tour Dates:

Sat. Feb. 12 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Mon. Feb. 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Tues. Feb. 15 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Thu. Feb. 17 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Phi Centre

Sun. Feb. 20 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

Tue. Feb. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. Feb. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Sun. Feb. 27 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Tue. March 1 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Tue. March 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

