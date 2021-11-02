 serpentwithfeet Announces North American Tour, Shares Video for “Fellowship” Remix | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021  
serpentwithfeet Announces North American Tour, Shares Video for “Fellowship” Remix

DEACON’S Grove Due Out This Friday via Secretly Canadian

Nov 02, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by John Marq
Experimental R&B/gospel vocalist serpentwithfeet (aka Josiah Wise) has announced a North American tour set for early 2022 in support of his most recent album, DEACON. Wise has also shared a new video for a remix of “Fellowship” featuring guest vocals from Ambre and Alex Isley. It is the latest release from Wise’s upcoming EP, DEACON’S Grove, out this Friday (Nov. 5) via Secretly Canadian. Watch the video and view the full list of tour dates below.

Wise states in a press release: “I am such a huge fan of Ambré and Alex Isley. I knew they’d bring so much magic to the remix. It was an honor to work with them.”

Last month, Wise shared the song “Down Nuh River” upon the EP’s announcement. His sophomore album as serpentwithfeet, DEACON, came out earlier this year via Secretly Canadian.

Read our 2018 interview with serpentwithfeet.

serpentwithfeet 2022 Tour Dates:

Sat. Feb. 12 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Mon. Feb. 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Tues. Feb. 15 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Thu. Feb. 17 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Phi Centre
Sun. Feb. 20 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
Tue. Feb. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sat. Feb. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Sun. Feb. 27 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Tue. March 1 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Tue. March 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

