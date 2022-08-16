serpentwithfeet Shares New Song “I’m Pressed”
Out Now via Secretly Canadian
Aug 16, 2022
Photography by Kadeem Johnson
Experimental R&B/gospel vocalist serpentwithfeet has shared a new song, “I’m Pressed.” It is out now via Secretly Canadian. Listen below.
Last week, Moby released a collaboration with serpentwithfeet, “On Air.” Serpentwithfeet’s sophomore album, DEACON, came out earlier this year via Secretly Canadian.
Read our 2018 interview with serpentwithfeet.
