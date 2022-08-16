 serpentwithfeet Shares New Song “I’m Pressed” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 16th, 2022  
serpentwithfeet Shares New Song “I’m Pressed”

Out Now via Secretly Canadian

Aug 16, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Kadeem Johnson
Experimental R&B/gospel vocalist serpentwithfeet has shared a new song, “I’m Pressed.” It is out now via Secretly Canadian. Listen below.

Last week, Moby released a collaboration with serpentwithfeet, “On Air.” Serpentwithfeet’s sophomore album, DEACON, came out earlier this year via Secretly Canadian.

Read our 2018 interview with serpentwithfeet.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

