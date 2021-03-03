News

serpentwithfeet Shares Video for “Same Size Shoe” DEACON Due Out March 26 on Secretly Canadian





Experimental R&B/gospel vocalist serpentwithfeet (aka Josiah Wise) has shared a video for “Same Size Shoe,” the latest single from his upcoming album DEACON, due out March 26 on Secretly Canadian. Watch the Shadae Lamar Smith and Rush Davis-directed video below.

“Same Size Shoe” was one of our Songs of the Week last month when it initially came out. In January, serpentwithfeet shared the song “Fellowship” upon announcing the album, which also was one of our Songs of the Week. In 2020, he released the EP Apparition, which featured the single “A Comma.”

Read our 2018 interview with serpentwithfeet.

