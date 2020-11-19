News

All





Shame Announce New Album and Share Video for New Song “Water in the Well” Drunk Tank Pink Due Out January 15, 2021 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Sam Gregg



London five-piece Shame have announced a new album, Drunk Tank Pink, and shared a new song from it, “Water in the Well,” via a video for it. Drunk Tank Pink is due out January 15, 2021 via Dead Oceans. Check out “Water in the Well” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Drunk Tank Pink is the band’s second album, the follow-up to their 2018-released debut album, Songs of Praise, via Dead Oceans. James Ford produced Drunk Tank Pink, which a press release says is bigger, bolder, and more adventurous than their debut. The album’s opening track, “Alphabet,” was shared in September via a video (watch it below as well).

For Drunk Tank Pink guitarist Sean Coyle-Smith was inspired by Talking Heads, Nigerian High Life, ESG, and Talk Talk. “For this album I was so bored of playing guitar,” he says in the press release, “the thought of even playing it was mind-numbing. So I started to write and experiment in all these alternative tunings and not write or play in a conventional ‘rock’ way.”

Read our interview with Shame from 2018.

Drunk Tank Pink Tracklist:

1. Alphabet

2. Nigel Hitter

3. Born in Luton

4. March Day

5. Water in the Well

6. Snow Day

7. Human, for a Minute

8. Great Dog

9. 6/1

10. Harsh Degrees

11. Station Wagon

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.