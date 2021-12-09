News

All





Shame Share New Holiday Single “Baldur’s Gate” Out Now via Dead Oceans





Shame have shared a new holiday single, “Baldur’s Gate.” It is the band’s latest holiday release since their 2018 rendition of “Feliz Navidad.” “Baldur’s Gate” is out now via Dead Oceans. Listen below.

Frontman Charlie Steen elaborates on the new song, which is slightly more ominous than your typical holiday fare, in a press release: “It’s another Christmas classic. It’s about a period of time in which I’d regularly be trekking up to the streets of Edinburgh to see an ex-partner. These are some of the thoughts I’d have when I’d be leaving Waverley station, en route back to London in the winter nights.”

The band’s newest album, Drunk Tank Pink, came out in January via Dead Oceans. It featured the songs “Water in the Well,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week, “Snow Day,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Nigel Hitter,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. Last month, they shared a new single, “This Side of the Sun.”

Shame’s previous album, Songs of Praise, was released in January 2018 on Dead Oceans.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.