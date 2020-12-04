Shame Share New Song “Snow Day”

News

Shame have just shared their new single “Snow Day,” along with a visualizer for the song, which features drone footage shot in the Scottish Borders by Starkie Reay. “Snow Day” will be featured on Shame’s upcoming album Drunk Tank Pink, which will be out January 15, 2021 via Dead Oceans. Check out the visualizer for “Snow Day” below.

Frontman Charlie Steen had this to say about the song and upcoming album in a press release: “A lot of this album focuses on the subconscious and dreams, this song being the pivotal moment of these themes. A song about love that is lost and the comfort and displeasure that comes after you close your eyes, fall into sleep, and are forced to confront yourself.”

Shame has also announced a livestream performance from Rough Trade in London which will take place on January 14. Last month, the band released another song from the upcoming album, “Water in the Well,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week.

Shame’s previous album, Songs of Praise, was released in January 2018 on Dead Oceans.

