Shame Share Video for New Single “This Side of the Sun” Out Now via Dead Oceans





Shame have shared a self-directed video for their brand-new single “This Side of the Sun.” It is the band’s first new music since the release of their sophomore album, Drunk Tank Pink. Watch below.

The band state in a press release: “The whole song came together on the day we recorded it at the studio. It’s also the first live recording we’ve ever done, we didn’t want it to sound overworked. It’s a pure banger, listen with a piña colada in your left hand.”

Drunk Tank Pink came out in January via Dead Oceans. It featured the songs “Water in the Well,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week, “Snow Day,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Nigel Hitter,” which also made our Songs of the Week list.

Shame’s previous album, Songs of Praise, was released in January 2018 on Dead Oceans.

