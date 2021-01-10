News

Shame Share Video for New Song “Nigel Hitter” Drunk Tank Pink Due Out January 15 via Dead Oceans





Shame are releasing a new album, Drunk Tank Pink, next Friday (January 15) via Dead Oceans. Now they have shared another song from it, “Nigel Hitter,” via a video for it. Maxim Kelly directed the video, reworking archival footage to make it seem like babies are singing along to the song. Watch it below.

Frontman Charlie Steen had this to say about the song in a press release: “The song is at the heart of what Drunk Tank Pink is about. After we finished touring I was left with a lot of silence as I stumbled around trying to figure out the daily routine. On top of that, I was confronting my subconscious at night through a series of intense dreams which left me in a daze during the day. ‘Nigel Hitter’ feels like a cathartic expression of that period.”

Frontman Charlie Steen had this to say about the song and upcoming album in a press release: “A lot of this album focuses on the subconscious and dreams, this song being the pivotal moment of these themes. A song about love that is lost and the comfort and displeasure that comes after you close your eyes, fall into sleep, and are forced to confront yourself.”

Drunk Tank Pink includes “Water in the Well,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week, and “Snow Day,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Shame’s previous album, Songs of Praise, was released in January 2018 on Dead Oceans.

