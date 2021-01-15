News

Shame – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It Drunk Tank Pink Out Now via Dead Oceans

Photography by Sam Gregg



British post-punk five-piece Shame have released a new album, Drunk Tank Pink, today via Dead Oceans. Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our review of Drunk Tank Pink and you can read that here.

In his review, our writer Ian King points out that often times on sophomore albums bands go bigger, but Shame decided to rein it in instead. Here’s an excerpt from his review: “Jarring at first, and a touch retro on second listen, the curious production gambit pays off over repeated plays. Drunk Tank Pink isn’t lo-fi, but it is meant to sound immediate. The rawness captures both the band’s own strain to reconcile public success and personal health, and the wear and tear of overexposure that is a steady undercurrent to modern existence. ‘Please ditch your telephone/Close curtains no one’s home/Detach your Internet/They don’t see none of that,’ singer Charlie Steen beckons in a David Byrne-esque yelp on ‘Water in the Well,’ a spinning bout of syncopated beats and surging guitars, pots and pans, and sweat and screams.”

Drunk Tank Pink includes “Water in the Well,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week, and “Snow Day,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Nigel Hitter,” via a video for the track, which also made our Songs of the Week list.

Shame’s previous album, Songs of Praise, was released in January 2018 on Dead Oceans.

