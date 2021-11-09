 Shamir Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Cisgender” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021  
Shamir Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Cisgender”

Heterosexuality Due Out February 11, 2022

Nov 09, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Shamir has announced the release of a new album, Heterosexuality, which will be out on February 11, 2022. He has also shared a video for the album’s lead single “Cisgender.” View the Jenny He-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art.

Shamir elaborates on the album in a press release: “I think this album is me finally acknowledging my trauma. Everyone knows I’ve been through so much shit and I kind of just rammed through, without really acknowledging the actual trauma that I do feel on almost a daily basis.”

Heterosexuality features production from Hollow Comet of the band Strange Ranger. Earlier this year, Shamir shared the song “Gay Agenda.” His self-titled album came out last year, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with Shamir, originally featured in the digital version of Issue 67 of Under the Radar’s print magazine. Also check out our podcast interview with him.



