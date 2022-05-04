News

All





Shamir Announces Summer Tour, Shares Live Video for “Cold Brew” Heterosexuality Out Now via AntiFragile

Photography by Marcus Maddox



Shamir has announced a summer tour in support of his newest album, Heterosexuality. He has also shared a live video for the album track “Cold Brew.” View the video below, along with a full list of tour dates.

Heterosexuality came out in February via AntiFragile. Ifeatures production from Hollow Comet of the band Strange Ranger. Shamir’s self-titled album came out in 2020, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with Shamir, originally featured in the digital version of Issue 67 of Under the Radar’s print magazine. Also check out our podcast interview with him.

Shamir 2022 Tour Dates:

7/20: Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom (supporting Courtney Barnett)

7/21: New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (supporting Courtney Barnett)

7/22: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd w/ Evil

7/23: Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall w/ Poolblood

7/24: Montreal, QC @ Ministere w/ Poolblood

7/26: New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall (supporting Courtney Barnett)

7/28: Columbus, OH @ The Basement w/ Creeping Charlie

7/29: Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop w/ Creeping Charlie

7/30: Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch w/ Creeping Charlie

7/31: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle w/ Creeping Charlie

8/1: Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club w/ Creeping Charlie

8/4: Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern w/ Fashion Club

8/5: Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret w/ Fashion Club

8/6: Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge w/ Fashion Club

8/9: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop w/ Lance Redeker

8/12: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo w/ Lance Redeker

8/13: San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar w/ Lance Redeker

8/16: las Vegas, NV @ The Space w/ Fashion Club

8/18: Denver, CO, @ Ophelia’s w/ Spyca

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.