Shamir Shares Animated Video For New Song “Running”

Shamir has teased that his forthcoming self-titled record is going to be “the most me.” And “Running,” his newly released track about letting go of a non-inclusive, toxic friend seems to be heading in that very direction. Watch a video for the song below. Shamir is due out October 2 and will be self-released.

The video—animated by Faye Orlove who has worked with indie stars such as Mitski, Palehoud, Vagabon, and more—follows Shamir (in a pair of butterfly wings) walking through a purple-lit city with billboards of lyrics appearing behind him. The track, similar to his previously released “On My Own,” is a ’90s pop synth frenzy. Hand claps, rolling drums and a feeling of finally figuring oneself out. “Done giving up my life/just to stay in the dark,” he sings.

“‘Running’ is a song I wrote about a time in my life when I was a part of a toxic friend group where I was the only non-cis person,” Shamir says in a press release. “The song is from the perspective of me now realizing how much it affected my mental health after being a few years removed and realizing how much I was dulling myself down so I did not stick out any more than I already did—and also how that directly made me experience gender dysphoria for the first time ever.”

After previously releasing the “accidental quarantine anthem,” “On My Own” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) the singer teased his forthcoming album is going to be his “most commercial album yet” since his debut Ratchet. Shortly after he released the self-directed video for, “I Wonder.”

At just 19 years old, Shamir gained traction as a R&B dance pop artist. But, he never released two similar sounding records. It could sound like guitar-driven indie, punk, or even have a country twang—no matter what, the records always prove Shamir is one of the most interesting artists right now.

Read our COVID-19 Artist Check In with Shamir.

