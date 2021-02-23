 Shamir Shares Cover of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Shamir Shares Cover of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes”

The Singer’s Self-Titled Album is Out Now

Feb 23, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Shamir has shared a cover of “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish. The singer teased the cover in an Instagram post a few weeks ago, stating: “Have you ever said to yourself ‘I love “Ocean Eyes” by @billieeilish but I wish it was a haunted emo shoegaze rock song’?” Listen below.

Shamir’s self-titled album came out last year, and made it to #87 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with Shamir, originally featured in the digital version of Issue 67 of Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Check out the latest episode of our Why Not Both podcast, which features Shamir.

