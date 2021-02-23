News

Shamir Shares Cover of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” The Singer’s Self-Titled Album is Out Now





Shamir has shared a cover of “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish. The singer teased the cover in an Instagram post a few weeks ago, stating: “Have you ever said to yourself ‘I love “Ocean Eyes” by @billieeilish but I wish it was a haunted emo shoegaze rock song’?” Listen below.

Shamir’s self-titled album came out last year, and made it to #87 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

