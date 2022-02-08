News

All





Shamir Shares New Single “Caught Up” Heterosexuality Due Out This Friday via AntiFragile

Photography by Marcus Maddox



Shamir has shared a new single, “Caught Up.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Heterosexuality, which will be out this Friday (Feb. 11) via AntiFragile. Listen below.

Heterosexuality features production from Hollow Comet of the band Strange Ranger. Shamir previously shared the album tracks “Gay Agenda,” “Cisgender,” and “Reproductive.” His self-titled album came out in 2020, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with Shamir, originally featured in the digital version of Issue 67 of Under the Radar’s print magazine. Also check out our podcast interview with him.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.