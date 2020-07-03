Shamir Shares New Song “Wedding Day”

News

Shamir has shared a new song, “Wedding Day.” It’s unclear if it’s from a forthcoming album or if it’s a standalone single. The rough and ready track is a little over two minutes long and was uploaded to Bandcamp on a day when revenue fees are being waived. Stream it below.

The song follows “On My Own,” a new song shared last month via a video. That was said to be the first taste from a forthcoming album due out later this year (details are all still TBA). “On My Own” was one of our Songs of the Week. That single followed another Bandcamp Day track “Something That’s Worth My Praises,” which was only available for 24 hours, with all proceeds going to orgs such as Black Lives Matter Philly and the Philadelphia Bail Fund.

A previous press release said the new album—which currently has no set release date—takes ’90s pop and rock to create one of Shamir’s “most accessible albums” since his 2015 debut, Ratchet. He’s meddled with dance R&B and even a little country-twang with last year's Be the Yee, Here Comes the Haw, but he wants to return to his indie rock roots with the new album—he even plans on doing it without going through a label.

