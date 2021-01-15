Shamir Shares Video for “Diet”

News

Shamir has shared a video for “Diet,” a song from his self-titled album which was released back in October of last year. The video was directed by Shamir and Christina Thompson. Check it out below.

Shamir explained the inspiration behind the song in a press release: “‘Diet’ is a song I never thought I'd make a video for—it wasn't a single, nor was it planned to be one, but it's a song that instantly resonated with everyone when the album came out. The origin of the song is pretty dark, taking inspiration from the film ‘My Friend Dahmer,’ but the deeper meaning of the song is less about the gore or even Jeffrey Dahmer and more about the battle we all have with our darker urges and/or neurosis that tend to appear during our adolescence/pubescent years and how that plays a part in developing our moral compass. The video was filmed in different locations around Lake Tahoe in my home state of Nevada.”

This Sunday (Jan. 17), Shamir will perform at a livestream event held by Die Jim Crow Records to raise funds for the previously incarcerated artist SIMPLY, NAOMI.

Download the digital version of our current print issue (Issue 67) to read an interview with Shamir about his experiences in the music industry.

Read our COVID-19 Artist Check In with Shamir.

