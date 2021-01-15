 Shamir Shares Video for “Diet” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, January 15th, 2021  
Subscribe

Shamir Shares Video for “Diet”

Taken From His Self-Titled Album Out Now

Jan 14, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Shamir has shared a video for “Diet,” a song from his self-titled album which was released back in October of last year. The video was directed by Shamir and Christina Thompson. Check it out below.

Shamir explained the inspiration behind the song in a press release: “‘Diet’ is a song I never thought I'd make a video forit wasn't a single, nor was it planned to be one, but it's a song that instantly resonated with everyone when the album came out. The origin of the song is pretty dark, taking inspiration from the film ‘My Friend Dahmer,’ but the deeper meaning of the song is less about the gore or even Jeffrey Dahmer and more about the battle we all have with our darker urges and/or neurosis that tend to appear during our adolescence/pubescent years and how that plays a part in developing our moral compass. The video was filmed in different locations around Lake Tahoe in my home state of Nevada.”

This Sunday (Jan. 17), Shamir will perform at a livestream event held by Die Jim Crow Records to raise funds for the previously incarcerated artist SIMPLY, NAOMI.

Download the digital version of our current print issue (Issue 67) to read an interview with Shamir about his experiences in the music industry.

Read our COVID-19 Artist Check In with Shamir. 

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent