News

All





Shamir Shares Video for New Single “Gay Agenda” Also Announces New Tour with Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett





Shamir has shared a video for his new single, “Gay Agenda,” also announcing a national tour with Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett as supporting acts. Check out the Jenny He-directed video for “Gay Agenda” below, along with the list of tour dates.

“Gay Agenda” was produced by Hollow Comet of the band Strange Ranger. Shamir states in a press release: “‘Gay Agenda’ is a song about radical acceptance internally and externally. We are only leasing our lives, so we gotta make it our own.”

Shamir’s self-titled album came out last year, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with Shamir, originally featured in the digital version of Issue 67 of Under the Radar’s print magazine. Also check out our podcast interview with Shamir.

Shamir National Tour Dates:

^ = w/ Lucy Dacus

# = w/ Courtney Barnett

2021

10/17: Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room

10/20: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

2022

1/31: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

2/2: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

2/3: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

2/8: Boson, MA @ Booch Center Wang Theatre #

2/10: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

2/11: Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #

2/12: Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.