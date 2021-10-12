 Shamir Shares Video for New Single “Gay Agenda” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 12th, 2021  
Subscribe

Shamir Shares Video for New Single “Gay Agenda”

Also Announces New Tour with Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett

Oct 12, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Shamir has shared a video for his new single, “Gay Agenda,” also announcing a national tour with Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett as supporting acts. Check out the Jenny He-directed video for “Gay Agenda” below, along with the list of tour dates.

“Gay Agenda” was produced by Hollow Comet of the band Strange Ranger. Shamir states in a press release: “‘Gay Agenda’ is a song about radical acceptance internally and externally. We are only leasing our lives, so we gotta make it our own.”

Shamir’s self-titled album came out last year, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with Shamir, originally featured in the digital version of Issue 67 of Under the Radar’s print magazine. Also check out our podcast interview with Shamir.

Shamir National Tour Dates:

^ = w/ Lucy Dacus
# = w/ Courtney Barnett

2021

10/17: Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room
10/20: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

2022

1/31: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #
2/2: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
2/3: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
2/8: Boson, MA @ Booch Center Wang Theatre #
2/10: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #
2/11: Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #
2/12: Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent