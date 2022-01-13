 Shamir Shares Video for New Single “Reproductive,” Reveals Album Tracklist | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 13th, 2022  
Shamir Shares Video for New Single “Reproductive,” Reveals Album Tracklist

Heterosexuality Due Out February 11 via AntiFragile

Jan 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Shamir has shared a video for his new single “Reproductive.” It is the latest single release from his forthcoming album, Heterosexuality, which will be out on February 11 via AntiFragile. Shamir has also just unveiled the tracklist for Heterosexuality. View the Will Schaeffer-directed video along with the album tracklist below.

“‘Reproductive’ is a song that holds many meanings,” states Shamir in a press release. “It’s not as thematically poignant as most of my other songs. It’s a lyrically dense lament that touches on highly personal grievances such as generational curses, karma, and love.”

Heterosexuality features production from Hollow Comet of the band Strange Ranger. Shamir previously shared the album tracks “Gay Agenda” and “Cisgender.” His self-titled album came out in 2020, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with Shamir, originally featured in the digital version of Issue 67 of Under the Radar’s print magazine. Also check out our podcast interview with him.

