Shamir Shares Video for New Song "On My Own" The Track is From an Upcoming 2020 Album





Shamir has shared a new song, “On My Own,” released via a video for the single. It is said to be the first taste from a forthcoming album due out later this year (details are all still TBA). Everything in the video is 100 percent Shamir’s vision: the recycled clothes, the set (his own home) and even the direction. The single follows Shamir’s Bandcamp Day track “Something That’s Worth My Praises,” which was only available for 24 hours, with all proceeds going to orgs such as Black Lives Matter Philly and the Philadelphia Bail Fund.

Produced by Kyle Pulley (Adult Mom, Kississippi), the track was written post-breakup, but has slowly become an anthem for isolation in quarantine: “I don’t mind to live all on my own/and I never did,” Shamir sings. With Pixies-like guitar and pummeling drums, the song is a wonderfully gorgeous pop track, and the colorful video is just as pleasing.

A press release says the new album—which currently has no set release date—takes ’90s pop and rock to create one of Shamir’s “most accessible albums” since his 2015 debut, Ratchet. He’s meddled with dance R&B and even a little country-twang with last year's Be the Yee, Here Comes the Haw, but he wants to return to his indie rock roots with the new album—he even plans on doing it without going through a label. If the album is anything like “On My Own,” it’s sure to be well received.

