Shamir – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It





Shamir has self-released his new self-titled record today. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our review of the album and you can read that here.

Download the digital version of our current print issue (Issue 67) to read an interview with Shamir about his experiences in the music industry.

After previously releasing the “accidental quarantine anthem,” “On My Own” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) the singer teased his forthcoming album is going to be his “most commercial album yet” since his debut Ratchet. Shortly after he released the self-directed video for, “I Wonder.” Then he also shared another song from the album, “Running,” via an animated video. Then he shared another song from it, “Other Side.” (Plus there was the non-album single “Wedding Day.”)

Read our COVID-19 Artist Check In with Shamir.

