Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings Share Cover of Dusty Springfield’s “Little By Little” Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) Due Out October 23 via Daptone

Photography by Christopher Garcia Valle



Modern soul legend Sharon Jones (of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings) died four years ago at age 60, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. But The Dap-Kings are putting out a previously unreleased covers album, Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In), on October 23 via Daptone, and now they have shared its second single, a cover of Dusty Springfield’s “Little By Little.” It was originally recorded for a Dusty Springfield tribute compilation. Listen below.

Previously The Dap-Kings shared the album’s first single, a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours.” The album also includes covers of songs by Gladys Knight, Janet Jackson, Shuggie Otis, The Marvelettes, Prince, and others. The album is due out on vinyl on November 29, for Black Friday Record Store Day.

The final Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings album, Soul of a Woman, recorded in the months before she passed, was released in 2017 via Daptone.

We last interviewed Jones in 2016, just a few months before her passing, and you can read that article here. And here is the tribute we wrote to Jones when she passed.

