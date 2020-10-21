News

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings Share Cover of Musique’s “In the Bush” Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) Due Out This Friday via Daptone

Photography by Jacob Blickenstaff



Modern soul legend Sharon Jones (of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings) died four years ago at age 60, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. But The Dap-Kings are putting out a previously unreleased covers album, Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In), this Friday via Daptone, and now they have shared its third single, a cover of Musique’s 1978 disco song “In the Bush.” Listen below, followed by the original.

Previously The Dap-Kings shared the album’s first single, a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours.” Then they shared its second single, a cover of Dusty Springfield’s “Little By Little.”

The album also includes covers of songs by Gladys Knight, Janet Jackson, Shuggie Otis, The Marvelettes, Prince, and others. The album is due out on vinyl on November 29, for Black Friday Record Store Day.

The final full on Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings album, Soul of a Woman, recorded in the months before she passed, was released in 2017 via Daptone.

We last interviewed Jones in 2016, just a few months before her passing, and you can read that article here. And here is the tribute we wrote to Jones when she passed.

