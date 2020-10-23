News

All





Sharon Van Etten Has a Clear Election Message for Our Readers Vote on or Before November 3rd





Sharon Van Etten has a plain and simple election message for our U.S. readers. She submitted this photo to us in conjunction with our upcoming Protest Issue 2020, which we are working on for release later in the year, but it felt pertinent to share the photo now.

Visit vote.org or headcount.org to register to vote, get information on your polling place or on mail in voting, and to find out what else might be on your ballot.

Van Etten released a new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, in 2019 via Jagjaguwar. Since then she’s been fairly active. In February she shared a brand new song, “Beaten Down,” via a video for the track. “Beaten Down” was one of our Songs of the Week. In March she shared another new song, “Staring at a Mountain,” which was taken from the indie film Never Rarely Sometimes Always that Van Etten also had an acting role in. In April she teamed up with the remaining members of Fountains of Wayne to pay tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19. In May she partnered up with Josh Homme to cover Nick Lowe and performed a livestream concert. In September she sang guest vocals on the Deep Sea Diver song “Impossible Weight,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then earlier this month she shared the new song “Let Go,” which was featured in the PBS documentary film Feels Good Man, and she teamed up with Local Natives for their new song “Lemon,” from their Sour Lemon EP.

Remind Me Tomorrow was our Album of the Week and one of our Top 100 Albums of 2019. Read our review of Remind Me Tomorrow.

Also read our in-depth interview with Sharon Van Etten on Remind Me Tomorrow and check out our exclusive photo shoot with her.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.