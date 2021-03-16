News

Sharon Van Etten Shares IDLES Cover of “Peace Signs” epic Ten Due Out April 16 on Ba Da Bing





Sharon Van Etten has shared IDLES’ cover of “Peace Signs” from Van Etten’s Ten album. The cover is the second song release from her upcoming anniversary album, epic Ten, which will be out on April 16 via Ba Da Bing. Listen below

In a statement on Instagram, Van Etten details how she first met the band, adding: “Even though we are from different ‘worlds,’ I feel very connected to IDLES and I hope they feel the same way. When I hear them covering ‘Peace Signs,’ I hear another voice of mine deep from within. Special thanks to IDLES for coming into my world and making it theirs…and ours.”

Van Etten previously shared Big Red Machine’s cover of “A Crime” upon announcement of epic Ten last week. Her most recent album, Remind Me Tomorrow, came out in 2019 via Jagjaguwar.

IDLES’ most recent album, Ultra Mono, came out last year on Partisan and made it to #86 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

