Sharon Van Etten Shares New Song “Let Go” Taken From the PBS Documentary Feels Good Man

Photography by Ryan Pfluger



Sharon Van Etten has shared a new song, “Let Go.” It is featured in the documentary film Feels Good Man, which premieres on PBS this Friday. Listen below.

Feels Good Man is about the Internet meme Pepe the Frog and the attempt by Matt Furie, the creator of Pepe, “to reclaim control of Pepe from alt-right members who use the image for their own agendas,” as a press release puts it. Arthur Jones directed the film, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year.

“After watching the documentary, I just followed the feeling of coming to terms with something and tried to evoke peace through my melody and words,” says Van Etten in the press release. “The song and film's producer, Giorgio [Angelini], was a great collaborator and communicator and I was given a lot of freedom. That says a lot about the film and the people who made it.”

Van Etten released a new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, in 2019 via Jagjaguwar. Since then she’s been fairly active. In February she shared a brand new song, “Beaten Down,” via a video for the track. “Beaten Down” was one of our Songs of the Week. In March she shared another new song, “Staring at a Mountain,” which was taken from the indie film Never Rarely Sometimes Always that Van Etten also had an acting role in. In April she teamed up with the remaining members of Fountains of Wayne to pay tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19. In May she partnered up with Josh Homme to cover Nick Lowe and performed a livestream concert. In September she sang guest vocals on the Deep Sea Diver song “Impossible Weight,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Remind Me Tomorrow was our Album of the Week and one of our Top 100 Albums of 2019.

