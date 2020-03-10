News

Sharon Van Etten Shares New Song “Staring at a Mountain” Taken From the Film Never Rarely Sometimes Always Which Van Etten Also Acts In

Photography by Ray Lego (for Under the Radar)



Sharon Van Etten has shared a new song, "Staring at a Mountain." It is taken from the indie film Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which Van Etten also has an acting role in. Never Rarely Sometimes Always premiered at Sundance and is due out this Friday (March 13). Listen to the low-key song below, followed by Van Etten's upcoming tour dates and the trailer for the film (which is soundtracked by Van Etten's "Seventeen").

Never Rarely Sometimes Always is directed by Eliza Hittman and stars Sidney Flanigan as Autumn and Talia Ryder as Skylar, two teenage cousins on a trip from Pennsylvania to New York City so that Autumn can get an abortion. Van Etten plays the mother of Autumn. Julia Holter did the film's score.

Van Etten released a new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, in January 2019 via Jagjaguwar. Last month she shared a brand new song, "Beaten Down," via a video for the track. "Beaten Down" was one of our Songs of the Week.

Remind Me Tomorrow was our Album of the Week and one of our Top 100 Albums of 2019.

Read our in-depth interview with Sharon Van Etten on Remind Me Tomorrow and check out our exclusive photo shoot with her.

Read our review of Remind Me Tomorrow.

Sharon Van Etten Tour Dates:

Fri. April 17 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram's Head Live

Sat. April 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Sun. April 19 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Mon. April 20 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Wed. April 22 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Fri. April 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

Sat. April 25 - Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival

Sun. April 26 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's

Tue. April 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Fri. May 22 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

Wed. July 29 - New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage w/ Real Estate, Grace Ives

