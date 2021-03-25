Sharon Van Etten Shares Shamir Cover of “Dsharpg”

News

Sharon Van Etten has shared a Shamir cover of “Dsharpg,” taken from her Ten album. The new cover is the fourth song release from her upcoming anniversary album, epic Ten, which will be out on April 16 via Ba Da Bing. Listen below.

Van Etten speaks about the collaboration in a press release: “I was drawn to Shamir’s music by the immediate authenticity and originality of his voice and instrumentation choices. It felt simultaneously throwback and very here and now. So many genres melting into one another, I couldn’t peg it and I loved every minute of the wild ride. Not to mention that his vocal range is from another universe and his arrangements are dark and stormy. Self admittedly, I have a harder time keeping up with music today, but Shamir’s music stands out as truly original and a force to be reckoned with in his reimagining of a time where I grew up fondly, angsty and dreaming…”

Van Etten previously shared three covers from the upcoming album: “A Crime” by Big Red Machine, “Peace Signs” by IDLES, and “Free Yourself” by Lucinda Williams. She will be releasing a new cover every Thursday leading up to the album’s release. Her most recent album, Remind Me Tomorrow, came out in 2019 via Jagjaguwar.

On April 16 and 17 Van Etten will also be streaming a documentary and concert connected to the reissue, in which she and her band will be performing the album in full from the Los Angeles venue Zebulon. It will air three times (details are below) and tickets (which are $15) are available here.

Airtime #1: Friday, April 16 - 6pm PT / 9pm ET

Airtime #2: Saturday, April 17 - 9pm AEST

Airtime #3: Saturday, April 17 - 9pm BST

Read our in-depth interview with Sharon Van Etten on Remind Me Tomorrow and check out our exclusive photo shoot with her.

Shamir’s most recent self-titled album came out last year and made it to #87 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Check out our Why Not Both podcast from last month, which features an interview with Shamir.

