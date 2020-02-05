News

All





Sharon Van Etten Shares Video for New Song “Beaten Down” Remind Me Tomorrow Out Now via Jagjaguwar





Sharon Van Etten released a new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, in January 2019 via Jagjaguwar. Now she has shared a brand new song, "Beaten Down," via a video for the track. Nicky and Juliana Giraffe at Giraffe Studios directed the black and white video, which features Van Etten and the dancing duo of Allison and Veronica Huber in the California desert. John Congleton produced the song. Watch the video below, followed by Van Etten's upcoming tour dates.

Van Etten had this to say about the video in a press release: "'Beaten Down' is about love, patience and empathy. It's about making life-changing choices and remaining strong enough to see them through."

Nicky and Juliana Giraffe collectively had this to say about the video: "Our goal was to create a striking and psychedelic video set in the California desert, a welcoming of Sharon's next chapter here. Upon hearing the song, our minds automatically drifted into stark black and white, fever dreams, dark silhouettes contrasted against a barren desert landscape. Our intention was to give Sharon's song and performance space to breathe and echo. It was important to us that the dancers were strongly connected and we're so lucky to have worked with the talented Huber Twins on this project."

Remind Me Tomorrow was our Album of the Week and one of our Top 100 Albums of 2019.

Read our in-depth interview with Sharon Van Etten on Remind Me Tomorrow and check out our exclusive photo shoot with her.

Previously Van Etten shared Remind Me Tomorrow's first single, "Comeback Kid" (which was one of our Songs of the Week), as well as a video for the song. Then she shared another song from the album, "Jupiter 4," via a video for the song. The compelling tension filled track was all build-up with no release and its dark and mysterious black & white video matched the song's vibe well. "Jupiter 4" was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared "Seventeen," via a video for the track that features the singer in New York City, but in the spirit of the song, also flashes back to a 17-year-old version of Van Etten. "Seventeen" was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform two songs from the album: "Seventeen" on the broadcast show and "You Shadow" as a web-exclusive. Then she performed "Seventeen" on Ellen and did "Comeback Kid" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then she shared a video for "No One's Easy to Love." In September 2019 she shared a short documentary, entitled Departure, about the creation of the new version and her decision to move away from New York City after living there for 15 years. Then she stopped by NPR Music to perform three songs as part of their Tiny Desk Concert series. In November Van Etten performed with Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, doing Irving Berlin's "Let's Face the Music and Dance," from Goldblum's recent album I Shouldn't Be Telling You This. Then in September 2019 she shared a new more bluesy version of the album's "Seventeen," as a duet with Norah Jones. Then in December 2019 Van Etten and Jones stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the revised version of "Seventeen."

Read our review of Remind Me Tomorrow.

Sharon Van Etten Tour Dates:

Fri. April 17 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram's Head Live

Sat. April 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Sun. April 19 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Mon. April 20 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Wed. April 22 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Fri. April 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

Sat. April 25 - Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival

Sun. April 26 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's

Tue. April 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Fri. May 22 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

Wed. July 29 - New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage w/ Real Estate, Grace Ives

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.