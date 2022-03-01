News

Sharon Van Etten Shares Video for New Song “Used to It” On Tour This Summer with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker

Photography by Michael Schmelling



Sharon Van Etten has shared a new song, “Used to It,” via a video for the single. Charley Damski, Van Etten’s bandmate and musical director, directed the “Used to It” video, which features the dancer and choreographer Hayden J Frederick. Watch it below, followed by Van Etten’s tour dates, including the upcoming The Wild Hearts tour this summer with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker. Above is the cover art for the single.

“Used to It” was originally penned for an HBO documentary, Baby God, about “a fertility specialist who takes it upon himself to impregnate women with his own sperm.” Van Etten was asked to help create the score for the film.

“Ultimately, the film team changed their musical direction, but I found myself welcomely challenged to the idea of writing a song about the concept of family, connection through blood, nature vs nurture, while attempting to incorporate ideas of love and the complexities of science and technology,” explains Van Etten in a press release. “I am grateful for this song to be able to have a new life, relating more to the times we have all been living through and redefining the meaning of this song by focusing on the positives of seeking connection and understanding what family means to the individual.”

Van Etten had this to add about the video and working with Damski and Frederick: “Together, they helped me convey the feelings of internal struggles, while also finding space for oneself and embracing that pain in order to move on.”

“Used to It” is a standalone single on Jagjaguwar for now and follows “Porta,” a new song Van Etten shared in February via a video for it. “Porta” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year Van Etten and Angel Olsen released the joint song, “Like I Used To,” which was shared via a Kimberly Stuckwisch-directed video. The duet easily landed at #1 on our Songs of the Week list and was also #3 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list. Then they performed the song with a full band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then they shared an acoustic version of the song and performed the acoustic version on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

In April 2021, Van Etten released epic Ten, an anniversary reissue of her 2010 Epic album, via Ba Da Bing. It featured covers of the some of the album’s songs by notable artists, including Fiona Apple, Courtney Barnett and Vagabon, IDLES, and more. Van Etten’s most recent new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, came out in 2019 via Jagjaguwar.

Read our in-depth interview with Sharon Van Etten on Remind Me Tomorrow and check out our exclusive photo shoot with her.

Sharon Van Etten Tour Dates:

Wed. Mar. 2 - Sat. Mar. 5 - Cancún, MX @ One Big Holiday !

Thu. Apr. 21 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theatre ~

Fri. Apr. 22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

Sat. Apr. 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ~

Sun. Apr. 24 - Charleston, SC @ High Water Music Festival

Tue. May 31 - Lisbon, PT @ Aula Magna ^#

Thu. Jun. 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sun. Jun. 5 - München, DE @ Muffathalle ^%

Mon. Jun. 6 - Antwerp, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof ^%

Tue. Jun. 7 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle ^%

Thu. Jun. 9 - Oslo, NE @ Loaded &

Fri. Jun. 10 - Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal, Djurgarden &

Sat. Jun. 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen &

Mon. Jun. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol ^%

Tue. Jun. 14 - Utrecht, NE @ TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal ^%

Wed. Jun. 15 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale ^%

Fri. Jun. 17 - London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy ^%

Sat. Jun. 18 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute ^%

Sun. Jun. 19 - Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy Leeds ^%

Tue. Jun. 21 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland ^%

Wed. Jun. 22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^%

Thu. Jul. 21 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Mon. Jul. 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Thu. Jul. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Fri. Jul. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Sat. Jul 30 - Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

Tu. Aug. 2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

Sun. Aug. 7 - Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Tue. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Wed. Aug 10 - Chicago, IL @ TBA *

Thu. Aug. 11 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Fri. Aug. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Sat. Aug. 13 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Mon. Aug. 15 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Tue. Aug. 16 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Thu. Aug. 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Fri. Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Sun. Aug. 21 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *



! = with My Morning Jacket

~ = with Mia Joy

& = with The National

^ = Darkness Fades Tour

# = with The Weather Station

% = with L’Rain

* = The Wild Hearts Tour with Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, & Spencer.

