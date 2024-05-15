News

She Drew The Gun Unveils Powerful New Single “Howl” And New Video

Photography by Press Shot

She Drew The Gun, the acclaimed musical project of musician and poet Louisa Roach, has just dropped a new video for their latest single, “Howl.” This release marks the first new material since their 2021 album, Behave Myself. Heading to Margate for the recording process, She Drew The Gun collaborated with renowned producer Ash Workman, known for his work with artists like Christine & the Queens and Metronomy. The result is a track that showcases the Roach’s renewed energy and commitment to their craft. “Howl” opens with an undulating bassline, setting the tone for a direct and politically-charged musical journey. Roach’s adept lyricism and diverse musical influences are on full display, reflecting her passion for poetry and wordplay.





Talking about “Howl” Roach reveals “The definition of Howl is to utter a loud profound mournful cry and howling has been used across cultures and time periods in a variety of rituals and practices as a way to connect with others and give rise to primal energy, as well as connect with the spiritual world, honour ancestors, invoke protection, and release emotions. “To me my howl is the thing I do to release emotions and connect, the howl as art form, song, poem, it makes the now, the present moment alive when I share that with those present with me. It’s also about the staggering amount of things that led to ones existence, how part of me, the things that make up my body were there at the beginning of time, the atoms, the elements of our bodies were formed in the hearts of long dead stars over billions of years. Then there’s what all of our ancestors lived through, the magic of consciousness, survival, all of the dangers that wired us the way we are, spirituality, respect for the earth, and I see the way life is organised through this historical understanding, how we got to this point, civilisations, feudalism, colonialism, patriarchal power, the witch hunts and how they were instrumental in the transition to capitalism, the crushing of indigenous traditions and knowledge, all of these histories and institutions shape who I am today, and I mourn for the suffering caused in the pursuit of power, but they can’t touch my soul and I have my howl to connect, release and invoke spiritual energy, most potently in the ritual of live performance.”

She Drew The Gun has a handful of festival appearances lined up this summer



All dates are below –

24th June Sterrrn Festival, Austria

20th July Tolpuddle Martyrs Festival, Dorset

3rd August Mugstock, Perth, Scotland

25th August Future Now Festival, Birkenhead



