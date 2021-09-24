 She & Him Announce 10th Anniversary Christmas Album Reissue, Share Cover of Madonna’s “Holiday” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 24th, 2021  
Subscribe

She & Him Announce 10th Anniversary Christmas Album Reissue, Share Cover of Madonna’s “Holiday”

The Duo Also Announce Tour Dates for December, Reissue Due Out November 12 via Merge

Sep 21, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Elliot Lee Hazel
Bookmark and Share


She & Him (Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward) have announced a reissue of their 2011 Christmas album, A Very She & Him Christmas, to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The reissue, which will be out on November 12 via Merge, will feature an additional 7-inch single featuring covers of Madonna’s “Holiday” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas.” The duo has shared their cover of “Holiday,” and has also announced a set of tour dates for December, both of which can be viewed below.

In 2016, the duo released their second Christmas album, Christmas Party.

She & Him Tour Dates:

12/2 Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater
12/3 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
12/4 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
12/7 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
12/8 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
12/9 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
12/11 Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
12/12 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

l

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent