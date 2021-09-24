News

She & Him Announce 10th Anniversary Christmas Album Reissue, Share Cover of Madonna’s “Holiday” The Duo Also Announce Tour Dates for December, Reissue Due Out November 12 via Merge

Photography by Elliot Lee Hazel



She & Him (Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward) have announced a reissue of their 2011 Christmas album, A Very She & Him Christmas, to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The reissue, which will be out on November 12 via Merge, will feature an additional 7-inch single featuring covers of Madonna’s “Holiday” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas.” The duo has shared their cover of “Holiday,” and has also announced a set of tour dates for December, both of which can be viewed below.

In 2016, the duo released their second Christmas album, Christmas Party.

She & Him Tour Dates:

12/2 Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

12/3 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/4 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/7 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/8 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/9 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

12/11 Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

12/12 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

