She & Him Announce 10th Anniversary Christmas Album Reissue, Share Cover of Madonna’s “Holiday”
The Duo Also Announce Tour Dates for December, Reissue Due Out November 12 via Merge
Sep 21, 2021
Photography by Elliot Lee Hazel
She & Him (Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward) have announced a reissue of their 2011 Christmas album, A Very She & Him Christmas, to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The reissue, which will be out on November 12 via Merge, will feature an additional 7-inch single featuring covers of Madonna’s “Holiday” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas.” The duo has shared their cover of “Holiday,” and has also announced a set of tour dates for December, both of which can be viewed below.
In 2016, the duo released their second Christmas album, Christmas Party.
She & Him Tour Dates:
12/2 Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater
12/3 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
12/4 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
12/7 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
12/8 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
12/9 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
12/11 Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
12/12 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
