Wednesday, May 18th, 2022  
She & Him Announce Brian Wilson Covers Album, Share Video for Cover of The Beach Boys’ “Darlin’”

Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson Due Out July 22 via Fantasy

May 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Chantal Anderson
She & Him (Zooey Deschanel + M. Ward) have announced the release of a cover album in tribute of The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson. The album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, will be out on July 22 via Fantasy. They have shared a video for their cover of The Beach Boys’ 1967 song “Darlin’.” View the Lara Jean Gallagher-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“In the spring of 2020, we started a list of our favorite Brian songs—a very long list,” the duo explain in a press release. “We chose songs without any regard to their chart performance. The obscure ones hit us just as hard as the more popular songs—and all are ripe for re-imagining, re-interpreting, and re-inventing. Brian writes songs of beauty and loneliness and vulnerability better than anyone—and by sequencing them next to popular songs of confidence and love and fun, it creates a more complete picture of life on earth.”

Wilson himself adds: “Zooey and Matt did such mind-blowing versions of our songs. The harmonies are beautiful and right on. I love this record!”

Late last year, She & Him went on a Christmas-themed tour in support of their past two Christmas albums: 2013’s A Very She & Him Christmas and 2016’s Christmas Party.

Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson Tracklist:

1. Darlin’
2. Wouldn’t It Be Nice
3. Til I Die
4. Deirdre
5. Melt Away
6. Good To My Baby
7. Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)
8. Don’t Worry Baby
9. This Whole World
10. Kiss Me, Baby
11. Do It Again (ft. Brian Wilson)
12. Heads You Win, Tails I Lose
13. Please Let Me Wonder
14. Meant For You

