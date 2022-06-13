She & Him Announce Fall Tour Dates

News

Photography by Chantal Anderson



She & Him (Zooey Deschanel + M. Ward) have announced fall tour dates in support of their forthcoming Brian Wilson tribute album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, which will be out on July 22 via Fantasy. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. (local time). View the full list of dates below.

Upon announcement of the new album, She & Him shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1967 song “Darlin’.” They later shared another of the band’s “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”

She & Him Tour Dates:

09.09.22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

09.10.22 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

09.11.22 - Portland, ME - State Theater

09.13.22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

09.14.22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

09.16.22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens

