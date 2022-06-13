She & Him Announce Fall Tour Dates
Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson Due Out July 22 via Fantasy
Jun 13, 2022
Photography by Chantal Anderson
She & Him (Zooey Deschanel + M. Ward) have announced fall tour dates in support of their forthcoming Brian Wilson tribute album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, which will be out on July 22 via Fantasy. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. (local time). View the full list of dates below.
Upon announcement of the new album, She & Him shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1967 song “Darlin’.” They later shared another of the band’s “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”
She & Him Tour Dates:
09.09.22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
09.10.22 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
09.11.22 - Portland, ME - State Theater
09.13.22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
09.14.22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
09.16.22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens
