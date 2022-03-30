 She & Him Announce Tribute Tour For Brian Wilson | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 30th, 2022  
She & Him Announce Tribute Tour For Brian Wilson

Tour Will Kick Off in June

Mar 30, 2022 By Joey Arnone
She & Him (Zooey Deschanel + M. Ward) have announced a new tribute tour in honor of The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson. The tour will kick off in June at the Paramount Theatre in Denver and conclude in September in Vienna at Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Apr. 1) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Late last year, She & Him went on a Christmas-themed tour in support of their past two Christmas albums: 2013’s A Very She & Him Christmas and 2016’s Christmas Party.

She & Him 2022 Tour Dates:

06.13.22 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
06.14.22 - Salt Lake City - TBD*
06.16.22 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge Hotel and Property
06.17.22 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle
06.18.22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
06.20.22 - Jacksonville, OR - TBD*
06.22.22 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
06.23.22 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery*
06.24.22 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s
06.25.22 - Los Angeles, CA - TBD*
09.09.22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts

*On-sale date TBA

Comments

