She & Him Announce Tribute Tour For Brian Wilson Tour Will Kick Off in June





She & Him (Zooey Deschanel + M. Ward) have announced a new tribute tour in honor of The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson. The tour will kick off in June at the Paramount Theatre in Denver and conclude in September in Vienna at Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Apr. 1) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Late last year, She & Him went on a Christmas-themed tour in support of their past two Christmas albums: 2013’s A Very She & Him Christmas and 2016’s Christmas Party.

She & Him 2022 Tour Dates:

06.13.22 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

06.14.22 - Salt Lake City - TBD*

06.16.22 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

06.17.22 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle

06.18.22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

06.20.22 - Jacksonville, OR - TBD*

06.22.22 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

06.23.22 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery*

06.24.22 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s

06.25.22 - Los Angeles, CA - TBD*

09.09.22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts

*On-sale date TBA

