 She & Him Share Animated Lyric Video for Cover of Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 26th, 2022  
Subscribe

She & Him Share Animated Lyric Video for Cover of Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”

Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson Out Now via Fantasy

Jul 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


She & Him (Zooey Deschanel + M. Ward) have shared an animated lyric video for their cover of The Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.” The cover is featured on the duo’s new Brian Wilson tribute album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, which is out now via Fantasy. View the video, created by SEEN Film, below.

Upon announcement of the new album, She & Him shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1967 song “Darlin’.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent