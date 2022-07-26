She & Him Share Animated Lyric Video for Cover of Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”
Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson Out Now via Fantasy
She & Him (Zooey Deschanel + M. Ward) have shared an animated lyric video for their cover of The Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.” The cover is featured on the duo’s new Brian Wilson tribute album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, which is out now via Fantasy. View the video, created by SEEN Film, below.
Upon announcement of the new album, She & Him shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1967 song “Darlin’.”
