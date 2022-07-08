 She & Him Share Cover of Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, July 8th, 2022  
Subscribe

She & Him Share Cover of Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby”

Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson Due Out July 22 via Fantasy

Jul 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Chantal Anderson
Bookmark and Share


She & Him (Zooey Deschanel + M. Ward) have shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1964 song “Don’t Worry Baby.” It is the latest release from the duo’s upcoming Brian Wilson tribute album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, which will be out on July 22 via Fantasy. Listen to the cover and view their upcoming tour dates below.

Upon announcement of the new album, She & Him shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1967 song “Darlin’.” They later shared another of the band’s “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”

She & Him Tour Dates:

09.09.22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
09.10.22 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
09.11.22 - Portland, ME - State Theater
09.13.22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
09.14.22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
09.16.22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent