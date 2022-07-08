News

She & Him Share Cover of Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby” Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson Due Out July 22 via Fantasy

Photography by Chantal Anderson



She & Him (Zooey Deschanel + M. Ward) have shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1964 song “Don’t Worry Baby.” It is the latest release from the duo’s upcoming Brian Wilson tribute album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, which will be out on July 22 via Fantasy. Listen to the cover and view their upcoming tour dates below.

Upon announcement of the new album, She & Him shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1967 song “Darlin’.” They later shared another of the band’s “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”

She & Him Tour Dates:

09.09.22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

09.10.22 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

09.11.22 - Portland, ME - State Theater

09.13.22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

09.14.22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

09.16.22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens

