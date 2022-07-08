She & Him Share Cover of Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby”
Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson Due Out July 22 via Fantasy
Jul 08, 2022
She & Him (Zooey Deschanel + M. Ward) have shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1964 song “Don’t Worry Baby.” It is the latest release from the duo’s upcoming Brian Wilson tribute album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, which will be out on July 22 via Fantasy. Listen to the cover and view their upcoming tour dates below.
Upon announcement of the new album, She & Him shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1967 song “Darlin’.” They later shared another of the band’s “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”
She & Him Tour Dates:
09.09.22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
09.10.22 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
09.11.22 - Portland, ME - State Theater
09.13.22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
09.14.22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
09.16.22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens
