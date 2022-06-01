She & Him Share Cover of The Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”
Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson Due Out July 22 via Fantasy
Jun 01, 2022
Photography by Chantal Anderson
She & Him (Zooey Deschanel + M. Ward) have shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” from the band’s 1966 album Pet Sounds. It is the latest release from She & Him’s forthcoming Brian Wilson tribute album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, which will be out on July 22 via Fantasy. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the album, She & Him shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1967 song “Darlin’.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Mal Blum (News) — Mal Blum, Why Not Both Podcast
- Nation of Language Share Cover of The Replacements’ “Androgynous” (News) — Nation of Language, The Replacements
- Big Joanie Share Video for New Single “Happier Still” (News) — Big Joanie
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Tour Dates (News) — Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- Easy Life Announce New Album, Share Video for “Dear Miss Holloway” Feat. Kevin Abstract (News) — Easy Life
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.