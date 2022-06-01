 She & Him Share Cover of The Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 1st, 2022  
Subscribe

She & Him Share Cover of The Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”

Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson Due Out July 22 via Fantasy

Jun 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Chantal Anderson
Bookmark and Share


She & Him (Zooey Deschanel + M. Ward) have shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” from the band’s 1966 album Pet Sounds. It is the latest release from She & Him’s forthcoming Brian Wilson tribute album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, which will be out on July 22 via Fantasy. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album, She & Him shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1967 song “Darlin’.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent