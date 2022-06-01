News

She & Him Share Cover of The Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson Due Out July 22 via Fantasy

Photography by Chantal Anderson



She & Him (Zooey Deschanel + M. Ward) have shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” from the band’s 1966 album Pet Sounds. It is the latest release from She & Him’s forthcoming Brian Wilson tribute album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, which will be out on July 22 via Fantasy. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album, She & Him shared a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1967 song “Darlin’.”

