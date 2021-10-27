 She & Him Share New Cover of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 27th, 2021  
She & Him Share New Cover of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

A Very She & Him Christmas 10th Anniversary Edition Due Out November 12 via Merge

Oct 27, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Elliot Lee Hazel
She & Him (Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward) have shared a new cover of the holiday classic “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” originally composed by Meredith Wilson in 1951. It’s the latest release from the duo’s forthcoming 10th anniversary edition reissue of A Very She & Him Christmas, which will be out on November 12 via Merge. Listen to the new cover below.

Upon announcement of the reissue last month, the duo shared a cover of Madonna’s “Holiday.”

