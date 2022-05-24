News

Shearwater Share Video for New Single “Laguna Seca” The Great Awakening Due Out June 10 via Polyborus/Secretly Distribution





Shearwater have shared a video for their new single “Laguna Seca.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Great Awakening, which will be out on June 10 via Polyborus/Secretly Distribution. View the Emily Cross-directed video below.

“‘Laguna Seca’ came from one of those dreams where you meet someone you know, but they aren’t themselves,” states frontman Jonathan Meiburg in a press release. “And then you realize that you’re not yourself, either.”

Upon announcement of the new album in March, the band shared the song “Xenarthran,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Aqaba,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent album, Jet Plane and Oxbow, came out in 2016 via Sub Pop.

