Tuesday, April 26th, 2022  
Shearwater Shares Video for New Single “Aqaba”

The Great Awakening Due Out June 10 via Polyborus/Secretly Distribution

Apr 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Bryan Parker
Shearwater have shared a video for their new single “Aqaba.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Great Awakening, which will be out on June 10 via the band’s Polyborus label in partnership with Secretly Distribution. View the Emily Cross-directed video below.

In a press release, the band’s Jonathan Meiburg states: “‘Aqaba,’ like the rest of The Great Awakening, is a song a younger version of me couldn’t have written, and the last one we recorded for the album. You could read it a few different ways, but to me it’s a love song, or a song about the experience of love—the thrilling, terrifying feeling that you’re being cracked like an egg.”

Upon announcement of the new album in March, the band shared the song “Xenarthran,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent album, Jet Plane and Oxbow, came out in 2016 via Sub Pop.

