Shearwater - Watch the “Empty Orchestra” Video, Stream the New Album, and Read Our New Interview The Great Awakening Due Out June 10 via Polyborus/Secretly Distribution

Photography by Bryan Parker



Shearwater have released their first new album in six years, The Great Awakening, today via Polyborus/Secretly Distribution. They have also shared a video for the album track “Empty Orchestra.” View the Emily Cross-directed video and stream the new album below. Check out our new interview with Shearwater’s Jonathan Meiburg here.

In a press release, Meiburg states that “Empty Orchestra” is “about leaving the place you’ve always lived, knowing that you’ll have to abandon a part of yourself to do it. And finally being ready to pay that price.”

Upon announcement of the new album in March, the band shared the song “Xenarthran,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Aqaba,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The last pre-release single was “Laguna Seca,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, Jet Plane and Oxbow, came out in 2016 via Sub Pop.

<a href="https://shearwater.bandcamp.com/album/the-great-awakening-2022">The Great Awakening (2022) by Shearwater</a>

