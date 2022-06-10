 Shearwater - Watch the "Empty Orchestra" Video, Stream the New Album, and Read Our New Interview | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, June 10th, 2022  
Subscribe

Shearwater - Watch the “Empty Orchestra” Video, Stream the New Album, and Read Our New Interview

The Great Awakening Due Out June 10 via Polyborus/Secretly Distribution

Jun 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Bryan Parker
Bookmark and Share


Shearwater have released their first new album in six years, The Great Awakening, today via Polyborus/Secretly Distribution. They have also shared a video for the album track “Empty Orchestra.” View the Emily Cross-directed video and stream the new album below. Check out our new interview with Shearwater’s Jonathan Meiburg here.

In a press release, Meiburg states that “Empty Orchestra” is “about leaving the place you’ve always lived, knowing that you’ll have to abandon a part of yourself to do it. And finally being ready to pay that price.”

Upon announcement of the new album in March, the band shared the song “Xenarthran,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Aqaba,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The last pre-release single was “Laguna Seca,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, Jet Plane and Oxbow, came out in 2016 via Sub Pop.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent