Shortparis announce European tour for May and June
2019's breakthrough LP 'Thus The Steel Was Tempered' goes on the road
Mar 06, 2020
Hotly tipped Russian five-piece Shortparis are back on the road this summer in support of last year's second long player and breakthrough record, Thus The Steel Was Tempered.
Originally released digitally in November 2019 via Universal Russia. Initially recorded at home before finishing the album in a converted transport container that became their studio with long-time collaborator Maxim Ostrouhov at the controls.
Uncompromising to the last, the tension that grew between the band and producer may have been gruelling at times but nevertheless rewarding.
Meanwhile, their live shows go from strength to strength. Gaining both momentum and new fans from around the globe wherever they play. The band's unique blend of electronic, Balkan folk and punk rock sung in Russian, French and English makes them one of the most confounding acts on the circuit right now.
Shortparis are:
Nikolay Komiagin - vocals
Aleksandr Galianov - guitar, synthesizer
Pavel Lesnikov - drums, samples
Aleksandr Ionin - guitar, bass, accordion
Danila Kholodkov - drums, percussion
Those dates in full are as follows, with more to be announced over the coming months.
28/05 The Contemporary Art Days Festival, Bialystok, Poland
29/05 Proxima, Warsaw, Poland
31/05 Volksbuehne, Berlin, Germany
1/06 Stubnitz, Hamburg, Germany
2/06 Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands
4/06 Botanique, Brussels, Belgium
5/06 Wide Awake Festival, Brockwell Park, London, UK
6/06 Serralves em Festa, Porto, Portugal
7/06 The Lanes, Bristol, UK
9/06 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
10/06 Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK
15/06 Glazart, Paris, France
17/06 La Bulle Café, Lille, France
19/06 Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, Germany
20/06 La Laiterie Artefact, Strasbourg, France
21/06 Caves du Manoir, Martigny, Switzerland
23/06 Bad Bonn, Dudingen, Switzerland
27/06 Fusion Festival, Germany
