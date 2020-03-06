News

All





Shortparis announce European tour for May and June 2019's breakthrough LP 'Thus The Steel Was Tempered' goes on the road

Web Exclusive



Hotly tipped Russian five-piece Shortparis are back on the road this summer in support of last year's second long player and breakthrough record, Thus The Steel Was Tempered.

Originally released digitally in November 2019 via Universal Russia. Initially recorded at home before finishing the album in a converted transport container that became their studio with long-time collaborator Maxim Ostrouhov at the controls.

Uncompromising to the last, the tension that grew between the band and producer may have been gruelling at times but nevertheless rewarding.

Meanwhile, their live shows go from strength to strength. Gaining both momentum and new fans from around the globe wherever they play. The band's unique blend of electronic, Balkan folk and punk rock sung in Russian, French and English makes them one of the most confounding acts on the circuit right now.

Shortparis are:

Nikolay Komiagin - vocals

Aleksandr Galianov - guitar, synthesizer

Pavel Lesnikov - drums, samples

Aleksandr Ionin - guitar, bass, accordion

Danila Kholodkov - drums, percussion

Those dates in full are as follows, with more to be announced over the coming months.

28/05 The Contemporary Art Days Festival, Bialystok, Poland

29/05 Proxima, Warsaw, Poland

31/05 Volksbuehne, Berlin, Germany

1/06 Stubnitz, Hamburg, Germany

2/06 Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

4/06 Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

5/06 Wide Awake Festival, Brockwell Park, London, UK

6/06 Serralves em Festa, Porto, Portugal

7/06 The Lanes, Bristol, UK

9/06 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

10/06 Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK

15/06 Glazart, Paris, France

17/06 La Bulle Café, Lille, France

19/06 Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, Germany

20/06 La Laiterie Artefact, Strasbourg, France

21/06 Caves du Manoir, Martigny, Switzerland

23/06 Bad Bonn, Dudingen, Switzerland

27/06 Fusion Festival, Germany

Shortparis online: VK / Facebook / YouTube / Spotify