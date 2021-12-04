 Shout Out Louds Share New Single “High as a Kite” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Saturday, December 4th, 2021  
Shout Out Louds Share New Single “High as a Kite”

House Due Out February 18, 2022 via Bud Fox/Integral/[PIAS]

Dec 03, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Sweden’s Shout Out Louds have shared their new single, “High as a Kite.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sixth studio album, House, which will be out on February 18, 2022 via Bud Fox/Integral/[PIAS]. Listen below.

Frontman Adam Olenius elaborates on the new song in a press release, stating: “‘High as a Kite’ is a hazy dream walk down a familiar street. Tripping on self-doubt, the melancholy joy of being alive, and the threshold of that pub where no one knows your name.”

The band previously shared the song “As Far Away As Possible” from the upcoming album. Their previous studio album, Ease My Mind, came out in 2017 via Merge.

