Shout Out Louds Share New Single “High as a Kite”
House Due Out February 18, 2022 via Bud Fox/Integral/[PIAS]
Sweden’s Shout Out Louds have shared their new single, “High as a Kite.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sixth studio album, House, which will be out on February 18, 2022 via Bud Fox/Integral/[PIAS]. Listen below.
Frontman Adam Olenius elaborates on the new song in a press release, stating: “‘High as a Kite’ is a hazy dream walk down a familiar street. Tripping on self-doubt, the melancholy joy of being alive, and the threshold of that pub where no one knows your name.”
The band previously shared the song “As Far Away As Possible” from the upcoming album. Their previous studio album, Ease My Mind, came out in 2017 via Merge.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- 10 Best Songs of the Last Two Weeks: Wet Leg, Yard Act, The Divine Comedy, Trentemøller, and More (News) — Songs of the Week, Wet Leg, Yard Act, The Divine Comedy, Trentemøller, The Soundcarriers, Boy Harsher, Shout Out Louds, Tears for Fears, Kids on a Crime Spree, Cloakroom
- Kids on a Crime Spree Share Video for New Song “All Things Fade” (News) — Kids on a Crime Spree
- Premiere: In a Daydream Shares New Video for “The Romantic Egotist” (News) — In a Daydream
- The Soundcarriers Announce First Album in Eight Years, Share New Song “Waves” (News) — The Soundcarriers
- Tears For Fears Share Video for New Single “No Small Thing” (News) — Tears for Fears
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.